You’re Being A Jerk If You Do These Things at A Concert!

Concerts, events, plays, festivals, and theatres will be in full swing everywhere. So, this may be an opportune time to think about event etiquette—the dos and don’ts of enjoying an experience with other people.

As we come together again as a society, it’s time to think about social norms and conventions and follow the rules of decency when you attend any events. According to one popular Twitter user, bathing is also a part of this social contract.

Here Is A List of Things NOT to do at Events:

Don’t outperform the performer! (i.e. Don’t cause so much noise and energy that the people around you can’t enjoy the concert).



Don’t shove and push your way through a crowd.



Don’t insult the artist! (Don’t toss Skittles are the performer).



Don’t be on your phone! Whether you’re talking, texting, or recording the entire show, it’s not a good look. A concert or gig is also not the place to have deep conversations with your friends while everyone is enjoying the music.



Don’t Get Too Drunk! In 2019, a 26-year-old woman in Canada got too drunk at a concert and was kicked out. She got into her car and drove into a house, which damaged its gas line. It blew up four houses, but thankfully, no one was killed. She was sentenced to three years in prison for $15 million of damages it caused and now she is suing the company that served her drinks.



Don’t Litter! Don’t want your drink anymore? For the love of God, don’t drop it on the floor. If you can’t find a bin, keep it in your hand, so it doesn’t get knocked over and cause someone to slip. The same goes for anything else you may be eating—don’t trash the place.



Don’t Disrespect Families! If it’s allowed, go ahead and smoke. But if it’s a family festival or summertime event which includes children and families, show them the courtesy of not blowing smoke into their faces. The same goes for using bad words or any other behaviour that may not be PG-18.



Look out for others!

Being aware of your surroundings means that you don’t block someone’s view. If you are tall and a few spots back won’t matter to you, trade places with someone short.