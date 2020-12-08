You’re Hanging Your Christmas Tree Lights Wrong!

Experts and social-media influencers are championing this new trend.

A different way of hanging lights is trending this year: Instead of wrapping them the whole way around the tree, just do the front, and hang them vertically. You start at the bottom, go straight to the top, then back down to the bottom, and keep going until the entire front is filled.

You could also zig-zag them horizontally across the front. But people on social media claim that vertical lets the lights sit closer to the tips of the branches for “maximum sparkle.”

According to one source, that’s how they do the lights on the tree in Rockefeller Center. So it might be worth a try.

The other benefit is they’re a lot easier to take off and replace if one strand of lights stops working. And they’re easier to take down at the end of the year.

The idea has been circulating for a while now, but most recently started trending on TikTok, where user Clare Hooper demonstrated “the right way to do lights” in a video that has since been viewed millions of times. She probably watched this video from two years ago!