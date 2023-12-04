‘You’re Losing Me’ By Taylor Swift Can Save Your Life

Swift’s “You’re Losing Me” and Beyoncé’s “Virgo’s Groove” both have the “right tempo” for hands-only CPR and could be “heart-saving,” according to recent tweets by the American Heart Association.

“Hands-Only CPR has just 2 steps: If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard & fast at 100-120 beats per minute,” the American Heart Association wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in a tweet on Saturday about the 2022 Beyoncé track.

When your @Beyonce obsession could help you save a life. 🎶🙌✨



Hands-Only CPR has just 2 steps: If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard & fast at 100-120 beats per minute. #RenaissanceWorldTour #NationofLifesavers pic.twitter.com/OK2u4Cw7iV — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) December 2, 2023

Both songs have between 100 and 120 beats per minute, which is the speed at which chest compressions should be performed, so humming or singing “You’re Losing Me” or “Virgo’s Grove” can help you stay on tempo in a life-saving measure.

If Taylor or Beyonce aren’t your jams, there are many other songs on the American Heart Association’s playlist!

Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” or “Just Dance,” “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive,” among many other songs, also have the right tempo for performing CPR.

