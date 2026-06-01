Apparently, You've "Made It" If You Have a Walk-In Closet

Remember when success meant owning a house? Cute.

A new survey asked people to name the biggest modern-day status symbols, and the results suggest we've entered an era where luxury isn't measured by gold-plated anything. It's measured by how many pairs of shoes your closet can hold.

The top status symbols include high-end watches, luxury handbags, designer clothing, hot tubs, pools, electric vehicles, and backyard kitchens.

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But perhaps the most surprising item near the top of the list?

A walk-in closet.

That's right. Not financial security. Not a healthy retirement account. Not being able to afford groceries without checking your banking app first.

A closet you can physically walk into.

Other signs you've supposedly made it include owning an at-home sauna, a fancy wine fridge, a robot vacuum, an outdoor pizza oven, or one of those exercise bikes that costs more than your first car.

The survey also found that many people care less about status symbols as they get older. Which makes sense. Millennials spent their twenties wanting designer handbags and luxury watches.

Now we just want:

A house with enough storage.

A mattress that doesn't hurt our backs.

A robot vacuum named Steve.

And maybe a second fridge in the garage for long weekends.

Because let's be honest, the real Canadian status symbol isn't a Rolex.

It's opening the garage and saying: "That's the beverage fridge." 🍁😎🥤