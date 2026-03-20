🌱 Zach Galifianakis Is Getting Into Gardening… And Honestly, This Feels Right

If you’ve ever thought, “I’d love to garden, but I also have no idea what I’m doing”… same. And apparently so does Zach Galifianakis.

The Hangover star is heading to Netflix with a new series called “This Is A Gardening Show,” premiering on Earth Day (April 22).

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🌿 Not Your Typical Gardening Show

This isn’t one of those shows where someone calmly tells you to “just prune it back” like you’re supposed to know what that means.

Zach is leaning into the chaos. He’s not pretending to be an expert… he’s learning as he goes, asking questions, and probably confusing a weed for a plant at least once per episode.

Which honestly makes him the most relatable gardening host ever.

🇨🇦 Filmed Right Here In B.C.

The show was filmed across beautiful spots in British Columbia, including Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

So even if your own garden looks like a crime scene… at least you’ll have stunning scenery to look at while you ignore your dead plants.

🌼 What To Expect

• Short episodes (15–20 minutes, aka commitment-friendly)

• A mix of learning and laughing

• Growing food… or at least trying to

• Zach being awkward in a garden (which feels correct)

It’s being described as “whimsical,” which is just a polite way of saying, “This might go off the rails.”