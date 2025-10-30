Zellers Is Back… Again! And Yes, We’re Still Excited About It

Blue Jays in the World Series and Zellers making yet another comeback? Canadians are truly living in our nostalgia era right now.

Zellers has officially popped back up at Edmonton’s Londonderry Mall, marking another relaunch for the beloved discount retailer that’s been opening, closing, and reopening since 1928. (It’s giving “on-again, off-again situationship”… but we keep going back.)

This latest version — being called “Zellers 3.0” — promises the same retro charm we grew up with, just refreshed for today’s shopper. Stores will be smaller this time around, between 30,000 and 50,000 sq. ft., with a tighter selection of merchandise rather than the mega-store format of the past.

Some new locations are expected to pop up inside former Hudson’s Bay stores, redesigned to fit this smaller, more efficient layout. More openings will be announced by next spring, and rumour has it a Yorkdale location is on the radar.

Now, if they bring back the Zellers restaurant with those legendary chicken fingers and gravy? Canadians will line up like it’s a Barbie collaboration at Shoppers Drug Mart.

🛍️ Remember When: Core Zellers Memories That Live Rent-Free in Our Canadian Minds

🇨🇦 The Restaurant Combo That Slapped

Those chicken fingers, the crinkle-cut fries, and that gravy? Elite. Five-star dining before we knew what five-star dining was.

🧸 Club Z Points = Wealth

If you had a Club Z card, you basically felt like a CEO. Redeeming points for anything was the original coupon-queen moment.

🎅 Zeddy the Bear

Our fuzzy Canadian mascot! If Zeddy doesn’t make a comeback, we riot (politely… with Tim Hortons in hand).

🎒 Back-to-School Headquarters

Zellers was the place for school supplies, lunchboxes, and that one outfit you swore would reinvent you every September.

🎁 Holiday Aisles of Dreams

From advent calendars to decorations that glittered like your grandma’s tinsel-covered tree — Zellers at Christmas was a serotonin boost before we knew the word serotonin.