Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Married?! 👀💍

According to stylist Law Roach, yes. And apparently… we all missed it.

While chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist casually dropped what may be the most low-key celebrity bombshell of the year.

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach teased. “You missed it.”

Excuse us?

When the reporter followed up to ask if that was actually true, Roach doubled down with a laugh and confirmed, “It’s very true.”

And just like that, the internet collectively clutched its pearls.

From Co-Stars to “Surprise, We’re Married”

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met back in 2016 when they were cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. What started as superhero press tours and adorable interviews eventually turned into one of Hollywood’s most private, low-drama relationships.

So, if they did tie the knot secretly? Honestly… it tracks.

The Art of the Stealth Wedding

If Roach is telling the truth, this may go down as the most successful undercover celebrity wedding in recent memory.

No leaked venue photos.

No blurry cousin-with-an-iPhone footage.

No dramatic hashtag.

Just vibes.

Of course, neither Zendaya nor Tom has officially confirmed anything themselves. So until they post a photo or show up wearing suspiciously coordinated rings, we’re living in that delicious “is it real?” space.

Either way, if they did get married without us knowing, respect. That’s elite privacy in the age of TikTok detectives.

And if it turns out this was just a playful red carpet moment? Well. They still won. We’re all talking about it.