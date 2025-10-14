Zip Coding: The New Dating Trend That Might Already Be Happening to You

Just when you thought you’d learned all the toxic dating terms — ghosting, breadcrumbing, orbiting — here comes a new one: zip coding. And no, it’s not about mailing letters. It’s about dating with… geographical loopholes.

“Zip coding” has two meanings, and only one of them is harmless.

💌 Version 1: The Innocent One

Some singles on dating apps simply limit their swipes to a certain postal code or radius — maybe they want someone nearby, someone with a short commute, or someone who can lend them sugar without a 401 detour. Honestly, fair.

Others use it to find matches in fancy neighbourhoods — you know, someone who lives near Whole Foods and not beside the 24-hour gas station. Still mildly strategic, but not criminal.

RELATED: Dating Tips from 2,000 Years Ago That Still Work

🚩 Version 2: The Toxic Twist

Here’s where it gets shady.

“Zip coding” also refers to people who date someone only within their area... but once they leave that town, city, province — poof — they’re “single again.”

Translation: “I have a girlfriend in Mississauga… but in Muskoka? I’m a free bird, babe.”

It’s basically relationship tourism. They want loyalty with local delivery, but vacation freedom anywhere north of the 407.

🎂 Relationship Status: Having Cake & Eating It

These are the folks who want:

✔️ A hometown cuddle buddy

✔️ A travel pass to misbehave

✔️ Zero accountability once they leave their area code

🤷‍♀️ Why It’s Happening

With so many millennials and Gen Z tapping out of serious relationships and blaming burnout, apps, and modern romance in general… It’s no wonder someone invented a way to be “committed-ish.”