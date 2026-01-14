Zoe Saldana Is Officially the Highest-Grossing Movie Star of All Time

There’s a new queen of the box office, and she brought a lot of blue aliens and space battles with her.

Move over, Scarlett Johansson. Your Marvel co-star Zoe Saldana has officially claimed the title of highest-grossing actor of all time, and the numbers are truly wild.

Saldana’s latest boost comes from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the newest chapter in James Cameron’s ever-expanding Avatar universe. The film has now pulled in $1.23 billion worldwide, holding the No. 1 box-office spot for four straight weeks. Casual behaviour.

Between Guardians of the Galaxy, recent Avengers appearances, and multiple trips to Pandora, Saldana has quietly been stacking billion-dollar franchises like it’s her side hustle.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Drops a New Power Ballad for Avatar: Fire and Ash

When you add in the Guardians trilogy, the Star Trek trilogy, and even Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the total box-office haul of her films lands at a jaw-dropping $16.8 billion, according to Screen Rant.

For context, Johansson previously held the crown with $16.4 billion, after last summer’s Jurassic World: Rebirth rocketed her to the top.

So yes, Zoe Saldana is now officially the most financially successful actor in movie history.

Not bad for someone who’s spent half her career painted blue, green, or saving the galaxy in tactical gear 🎬✨