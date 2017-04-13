$1000 Minute Thursday April 13th

1. The NBA Playoffs are starting up, what does the “A” in NBA stand for

Association

2. Peeps are a popular Easter snack, what are they?

Flavored Marshmallows / Marshmallows

3. “Lets Rise” is the hashtag for which Major League Baseball Team

Toronto Blue Jays

4. Which of these songs is NOT by Ed Sheeran “shape of you” / “Stiches” / “Castle On The Hill”

Stiches

5. Who lost her glass slipper

Cinderella

6. On Sunday May 14th this year, which family member will be celebrated

Mom / Mothers

7. In baseball, the acronym DH stands for what

Designated Hitter

8. The Raptors will face the Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, what city are the Bucks from

Milwaukee

9. Spell Milwaukee

M I L W A U K E E

10. What is the highest single digit odd number

9