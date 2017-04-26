Listen Live

Hold And Secure Lifted at Barrie School After Search Turns Up Nothing

School Doors Locked After Reports Came In Of Suspicious Person In Area

By News

A different end of the school day for kids over at Hillcrest Public. Barrie Police say the school was put into a hold and secure as a precaution around 2:00 this afternoon, as officers were in the area investigating reports of a suspicious person nearby. Police said around 3:00 they found nothing, and the school’s doors were unlocked again. A hold and secure is precautionary, when there might be something off in the area, but no direct danger to students or staff. A lockdown, which was not the case today, indicates a much more immediate threat to those at the school.

