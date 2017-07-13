5 Teens Wanted In ‘Car Hopping’ Investigation

Another reminder today to reminder to lock your car doors overnight! Police in Barrie are looking for a group of teens they say were car hopping last night, moving from car to car taking what ever they could. The 5 alleged thieves were in the Blackbird Lane area last night when officers caught up with them. They say the group was able to make a run for it, leaving a few backpacks behind of what appears to be stolen goods. Police are looking for 5 teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16, all white. Officials say if you believe your car was stolen from the night of July 12th, or if you have any info on the teens, to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.