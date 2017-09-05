A few Bumps in the Road on the First Day of School

While it was the first day of school for students, looks like a few motorists were the ones learning lessons today. Barrie Police Constable Mark Casey says he and the rest of his traffic unit were kept pretty busy.

We asked him if this was just a case of everyone forgetting school zones are there.

Despite this, sounds like the first day of school went off without a hitch for most students. Although, we did see a lot of late buses reported this morning, so we called up the head honcho at the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium, John barbaydo, to ask if there was an equipment problem of some kind.

He said, by and large, a pretty successful first run for students this year.