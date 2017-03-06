Listen Live

Abandoned East Gwillimbury House Fire Deemed Suspicious

Witnesses Being Sought

By News

A fire in East Gwillimbury has been deemed suspicious. Firefighters were called out to a Farr Avenue home aruond 8:30 Saturday evening, to find the abandoned residence fully engulfed in flames. Once the blaze was brought under control, York Regional Police investigators took a closer look and say the cause of the fire is suspicious. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

