About 500 Bucks in Razor Blades Taken From Barrie Store

Barrie Police have sent over a picture of a guy they say walked out with about 500 bucks in razor blades. Around noon last Wednesday, police say their suspect went into the Pharma Plus on Duckworth St. and filled a backpack with packages of razor blades. Employees tried to stop him, but say he booted it across the parking lot and got away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable Brickell at (705)725-7025 ex. 2520 or via email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca.