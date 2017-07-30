Aggressive Dog In Barrie Shot By Police

Police in Barrie say they responded to a call yesterday, that ended in shots being fired at a dog. Officials say the call was placed to Barrie Police Service after a dog continued to attack a woman in the parking lot of a funeral home on Worsley Street. Reports say the dog was viciously biting the victim on the arms, and was not responding to its owners commands. As a result officers were forced to fire upon the dog, which quickly killed it. Due to the injuries from the dog, the female victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.