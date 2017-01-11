An Attempted Barrie Theft That Really Sucks

Police on the hunt for a suspect they say tried to steal a robot. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, police say a woman went into the Bayfield St. Canadian Tire store and grabbed one of those fancy robot vacuum cleaners. The suspect allegedly tried to get out through a locked door, then tried to return the item she just lifted off the shelf. The store manager grabbed the vacuum, the suspect fled. The suspect is described as:

Female, white

Mid-forties to late fifties

Long brown hair

Think build

Partially or fully missing teeth

Wearing black jeans, black running shoes and blue ¾ length winter jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Beard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2582 or email at mbeard@barriepolice.ca.