An Orillia Tradition Continues

Some members of the Orillia community have picked up the torch on the Citizen of the Year award. The Orillia Packet and Times had for years recognized outstanding citizens with an annual recognition, but shuttered in November, in the midst of the search for 2017’s winner. A panel of local residents made up of City Hall members and former Packet and Times editors are putting their heads together to carry on the tradition, and are accepting nominations until noon on January 22nd. Nominations can be emailed to dedawson@rogers.com or delivered to the office of Mayor Steve Clarke: 50 Andrew Street South, Suite 300, Orillia, ON, L3V 7T5. Submissions must include the full name of and contact information for the nominator and a detailed explanation of why the nominee deserves to be named Citizen of the Year.