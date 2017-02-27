And The Oscar Went To…

Best Picture:

Moonlight

Best Director:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Best Actress:

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Screenplay:

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight

Best Cinematography:

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Film Editing:

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Foreign Language Film:

The Salesman

Best Documentary Feature Film:

O.J.: Made in America



Best Documentary Short Film:

The White Helmets

Best Animated Feature Film:

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film:

Piper

Best Live Action Short Film:

Sing

Best Original Song:

“City of Stars”, La La Land

Best Original Score:

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Production Design:

La La Land



Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Visual Effects:

The Jungle Book

Best Sound Mixing:

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Sound Editing:

Arrival