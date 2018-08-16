Answering the Door Could Save Your Life

You may have opened one of the 12,000 doors Barrie firefighters will have knocked on this summer.

Deputy Chief Jeff Weber says they are at the halfway point of their smoke and CO alarm campaign right now. “Everyone has been receptive so far, a number of people had no idea their smoke alarms expired this year.”

It’s part of a coordinated approach Barrie Fire are taking. “We are targeting specific neighbourhoods, with homes built 10 years ago, because their smoke alarms may expire this year.” Next year firefighters will target older homes with the goal to have knocked on every door in the city in 5 years time.

Deputy Chief Weber joined firefighters during their door-to-door campaign Wednesday. “It was great, the first homeowner let us right in and we found out his alarms were new and good until 2022.”

Weber says their reminder is typically welcomed, “most homeowners have no idea when they last checked their smoke alarms so they don’t seem to mind.”

Smoke Alarm Facts

It’s the law.

The Ontario Fire Code requires that every home have working smoke alarms on every level. If you are a landlord it is your responsibility to comply with this law. If you are a tenant it is your responsibility to notify your landlord immediately if your alarm/s is/are not working.

Smoke alarms save lives.

Most fatal fires occur at night when people are asleep. Often, victims never wake up. A working smoke alarm will detect smoke and sound an alarm to alert you, giving you precious time to escape.

One smoke alarm is not enough.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and near sleeping areas. If you or your loved ones sleep with bedroom doors closed, install an alarm inside each bedroom.

Smoke alarms don’t last forever.

Smoke alarms do wear out, so if you think your alarms are more than 10 years old, replace them with new ones. Please note you cannot replace a hard-wired smoke alarm with a battery-powered smoke alarm. Related video: How to Install the Kidde Worry Free Smoke Alarm

Types of Smoke Alarms

There are many types of smoke alarms, each with different features. Alarms can be electrically connected, battery-powered or a combination of both. The combination with a hush feature to reduce nuisance alarms are highly recommended.

Smoke Alarm Maintenance

Test your smoke alarm regularly.

Once a month, test your smoke alarms by pushing the alarm test button.

Change your clock, change your battery.

Install a new battery of the proper type at least once a year. If the low battery warning beeps, replace the battery immediately. We change our clocks each spring and fall so this is a good time to change your batteries as well.

Gently vacuum alarm every six months.

Dust can clog a smoke alarm, so carefully vacuum the inside of a battery powered unit using the soft bristle brush. If electrically connected, vacuum the outside vents only.

Replace older smoke alarms.

All smoke alarms wear out. If your alarms are more than 10 years old, replace them with new ones.