Are You Ready For Winter?

Parts of Simcoe County got it last weekend. This weekend, it’s Muskoka that could get a fair bit of snow. Are you ready for it? Are you prepared for what winter has in store for you? With the potential for some adventurous driving at times to power outages that can last for days we need to be prepared. Cathy Clark, Simcoe County’s Manager of Emergency, says one of the things we overlook in a snowstorm or heavy rain, is making sure we can be seen…

So having your full lighting system on is a must. So is having an emergency kit for the car, as well as your home. Listen below for more tips from Cathy Clark…

Prepare a Kit