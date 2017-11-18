Are You Ready For Winter?
It's not too late
Parts of Simcoe County got it last weekend. This weekend, it’s Muskoka that could get a fair bit of snow. Are you ready for it? Are you prepared for what winter has in store for you? With the potential for some adventurous driving at times to power outages that can last for days we need to be prepared. Cathy Clark, Simcoe County’s Manager of Emergency, says one of the things we overlook in a snowstorm or heavy rain, is making sure we can be seen…
So having your full lighting system on is a must. So is having an emergency kit for the car, as well as your home. Listen below for more tips from Cathy Clark…
Prepare a Kit
Emergencies and disasters can happen at any time. This could mean that utilities are out, roads are closed and crucial supplies are unattainable. Everyone should be prepared to take care of themselves and their families for at least 72 hours in the event of an emergency or disaster.
The lists below are recommended guidelines to help you gather the items you should have on hand and keep stored in a place that everyone in your family knows about. The kit should be stored in a way so that it can easily be carried with you in the event of an evacuation. Customize the contents of the kit to suit the specific needs of your family.
Be sure to have at least one analog telephone in your home. Analog telephones do not require an electrical outlet and will continue to operate during power failures.
Emergency Survival Kit Checklist
-
Flashlight and batteries
-
Radio and batteries/crank powered radio
-
First-aid kit
-
Candles and waterproof matches/lighter
-
Extra car and house keys
-
Cash in the form of small bills and coins
-
Copies of important papers for each member of your family e.g. passport and birth certificate
-
Canned foods, energy bars, dried foods (consume and replace at least once per year)
-
Bottled water — 2L/person/day for drinking and an additional 2L/person/day for food preparation and hygiene (replace at least once per year)
-
Manual can opener, bottle opener
-
Cutlery
-
Cooking pot
-
Disposable cups and plates
-
Garbage bags and smaller resealable bags
-
Clothing and footwear, one change/person
-
Blankets or sleeping bags
-
Toilet paper and other personal items
-
Alcohol based hand sanitizer
-
Non-latex gloves, dust masks
-
Medications (one week supply)
-
Backpack/duffel bag
-
Whistle
-
Basic tools — hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, etc.
-
Small fuel driven stove and fuel
-
Playing cards, games
Include any additional supplies to suit the needs of your family members. Remember, the supplies must last for a minimum of 72 hours.
Recommendations for those with special needs and people who are assisting those with special needs can be found in the Emergency Preparedness Guide for People with Special Needs/Disabilities from Emergency Management Ontario.
You may be on the road when an emergency occurs. Carry an emergency kit in your vehicle.
Basic Car Kit
-
Ice scraper and snow brush
-
Windshield washer fluid/antifreeze
-
Booster cables
-
Flashlight
-
Water and food (e.g. energy bars)
-
Matches and a candle in a deep can or holder
-
Extra clothing: hat, gloves, boots
-
Emergency blankets
-
First-aid kit
-
Shovel
-
Multi-tool
-
Road map
-
Cell phone charger
Car Kit – Extra Items
-
Sand, salt or kitty litter
-
Traction mats
-
Tow chain
-
Cloth or roll of paper towels
-
Warning light or road flares
-
Axe or hatchet
-
Fire extinguisher