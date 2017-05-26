Ariana Grande Writes An Emotional Letter To Her Fans

Ariana Grande penned a letter to her fans, expressing her grief over the tragic bombing at her concert on Monday. The explosion killed 22 people and injured dozens more. It’s Grande’s first public statement since she tweeted Monday night.

Grande posted the message to twitter, saying that she is sorry for the pain and the fear, and promising to return to Manchester for a benefit concert.

Grande also encouraged fans to donate to a fund that benefits those affected by the bombing.