Listen Live

Arrest Made in Connection to Midland Hotel Assault

Midland Man Will Answer to Robbery, Assault Charges

By News

A man was put behind bars after a mugging at a local hotel. The Midland Police Service say the suspect attacked a man at a hotel in the south side of town, back on March 4th. Police say a knife was involved, while the suspect’s wallet and prescription medication were taken in the assault. The 28-year-old suspect was tracked to a north end address on Tuesday, taken into custody, and now faces charges including Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Armed Robbery.

Related posts

UPDATE: Three Break-Ins, One Suspect Arrested

Robot Vacuum Taken in South Barrie Theft

B&E Suspect Arrested In No Time

UPDATE: Federal Budget Adds Veterans’ Education Program, Axes Savings Bonds

Lead Foot Charges Laid Near Bradford

Another Medal For David Whyne At The Special Olympics

And While They Were Sleeping At Deerhurst…

Disappointing, But Not A Lost Season For Barrie Colts

Front End Loader Thief May Have Been Looking For Parts