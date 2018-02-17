Arrest Made In Sex Assault Last Summer In New Tecumseth
OPP search Mississauga home
A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in the sexual assault last summer of a child in New Tecumseth. OPP made the arrest the search of a home this week in Mississauga. Charges include:
- Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age
- Sexual Interference
- Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age
- Making of Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Luring a Person Under 14 years of age