Listen Live

Arrest Made In Sex Assault Last Summer In New Tecumseth

OPP search Mississauga home

By News

A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in the sexual assault last summer of a child in New Tecumseth. OPP made the arrest the search of a home this week in Mississauga. Charges include:

  • Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age
  • Sexual Interference
  • Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age
  • Making of Child Pornography
  • Possession of Child Pornography
  • Luring a Person Under 14 years of age

Related posts

OPP Investigating Two Deaths In The Region

Shooting Star Lights Up The Night

Family Day-What’s Open & Closed

Fake U.S Bills Appearing In Orillia

Bear Creek Secondary School Briefly Locked down this afternoon- All staff and students safe

The Rap Sheet

*Update* Patrick Brown Entering PC Leadership Race

2018 Women in Business Finalists Announced

High Risk Takedown Following Reports of Stolen Vehicle