Artists React To Deadly Manchester Bombing

Sunday night, the music community once again watched in horror as news came in about a bombing that took the lives of at least 22 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

In the wake of the attack, many artists have took to social media to share their thoughts and offer their condolences to those affected.

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

The parents. Their children. The dead. The injured. The artist. Her band and other performers. The crew. Venue staff. All to be thought of. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017