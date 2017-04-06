Attack On Teens May Have Been Racially Motivated

Two teens of middle-eastern descent were the victims of what Barrie Police believe was a racially motivated attack Monday night near Grove and Cook Streets. The pair was walking on the sidewalk about 8:20 that evening, speaking in their native tongue, when a white man in his 30s turned and began yelling at them before one was assaulted. As he fled the scene, the suspect was nearly struck by a passing motorist, police would like to speak with that driver and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident. Neither of the teens was seriously hurt. The suspect is described as:

male, white

30-35 years of age

unshaven

wearing loose fitting jeans, a black hoodie, black baseball cap and carrying an old, torn looking backpack

Anyone who may have information to please contact DC J Stamp of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2578, email at jstamp@barriepolice.ca or callCrime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).