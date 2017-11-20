Barrie Chamber of Commerce Says 1 in 4 Is At Risk of Losing Their Job

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce says a quarter of Ontario’s workforce is at risk of losing their jobs due to an increased minimum wage. This comes from not only consultation with Chamber members, but from the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis. Chamber Executive Director Richard Brooks says in facing higher wage costs, businesses will turn to other options to make ends meet.

He says, when this happens, there’s no going back.

He went on to say the Barrie Chamber of Commerce is urging Ontarians to contact their MPP over any concerns of the proposed minimum wage hike.