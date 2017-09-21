Barrie Police Constables Walking A Different Beat This Week

Barrie Police Constables Sarah Bamford and Lindsay White are pounding a different beat over the next four days. They’re taking part, as they do every year, in the Peace Officers’ Memorial Run – a 460-kilometre relay from the Police Memorial at Queen’s Park to the Police Memorial on Parliament Hill…

Bamford and White leave Queen’s Park – with as many as 300 police, corrections and border officers – this morning, heading out along Highway 2 arriving in Ottawa Saturday afternoon. They will attend services at the National Police Memorial on Sunday. Not only does the run raise awareness about the Memorial Service it also gives peace officers and citizens along the route the opportunity to participate in some small way if they are unable to attend the actual Memorial Service.

