Barrie Police say they are on the lookout for this man held up the Mac’s convince store on Little Avenue around 2:30pm on Saturday, June 25th. Investigators say he made off with the cash from the register but luckily no one was injured. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).