Barrie Woman Discovers She’s Got a Luxury Vehicle In Her Name

Here’s an odd one from Barrie Police: A woman tells them she received a bill from the 407 ETR for the plate on a Range Rover. She claims neither the vehicle nor the plates are hers, but Service Ontario told her both had been registered in her name since March 31st, purchased from a dealership in Vaughan with a valid drivers licence and proper ID. Police trying to sort out this apparent identity fraud, and have released the image of a suspect, and ask anyone with information to contact Constable Breedon with the Barrie Police at (705)725-7025, ext 2521, or via email at jbreedon@barriepolice.ca.