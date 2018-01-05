Barrie’s Jobless Rate Lowest in The Nation

Barrie’s jobless numbers have hit a new low. Mayor Jeff Lehman stopped by our studio this morning to chat about the Statistics Canada unemployment numbers out today, showing Barrie’s shed another tenth of a percentage point down to 3.3 per cent. That is the lowest in the county, and Lehman says it’s a sign of a strong economy.

He points that experts likely wouldn’t see these types of numbers coming.

Mayor Lehman adds this isn’t just part time work either.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate, at 5.7 per cent, is a 41-year low for Canada. No change on the provincial jobless rate month at 5.5 per cent.