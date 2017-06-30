Beach Season Begins In Barrie Today

It is the official start to the beach season in Barrie. As of today, lifeguards will be on duty at both Centennial and Johnson’s Beaches, from 11:30 to 5:30 every day, weather permitting. Which means the return of a popular life vest loaner program run in part by the Canadian Red Cross.

That’s Shannon Scully-Pratt with the Red Cross, who said the program is a popular one.

The program is available to Barrie residents and non-residents alike.