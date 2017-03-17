Bi-Weekly Garbage Collection In Orillia A Success

Every other week garbage collection is working out alright in Orillia. The city made the switch in the fall of 2015 in the hope of diverting more trash from its landfill site. In the first full year of the program (October 2015 to September 2016), the tonnage of garbage collected at the curb dropped by almost 19 per cent overall by weight, or approximately 800 tonnes per year. The amount of green bin/yard waste material collected at the curb increased by approximately 300 tonnes per year on average. “The waste diversion habits of individuals when combined as a whole can make a big difference in the environment; the success of every other week garbage in Orillia is proof of that,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Council is committed to demonstrating environmental leadership through the City’s diversion programs, but the effectiveness of those programs is dependent on resident participation.