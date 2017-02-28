Listen Live

Big Things Brewing In Midland

Land sale paves way for microbrewery, restaurant

Midland is getting a new place to eat and drink by the bay. Town council has approved the sale of land at 526 Bay Street downtown to Barnstormer Brewing for a microbrewery and restaurant. The development will house a modern brewing and distilling operation, craft beer and spirits retail store, and an approximate 250-seat restaurant with outdoor patio. The menu will be similar in style to Barnstormer’s original location in Barrie, offering spent-grain pizzas and gastropub fare along with craft beer and spirits. It’s is expected to add an anchor tourism destination to the Midland waterfront and create approximately 50 jobs.

