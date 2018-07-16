UPDATE: Boy Pulled From Water At Barrie Water Park

A 12-year-old boy is doing better today after being pulled from the water at the Splash On Water Park on Kempenfelt Bay Sunday afternoon.

The boy was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto and listed as in serious but stable condition Sunday. The Barrie Police Service on Monday afternoon informed us the boy’s condition has been upgraded to “very good.”

Officers point out the Splash On Water Park was within its occupancy capacity, and it was operating within regulations.

Barrie Police would like to speak with others who were at the park about what happened in the lead up to the rescue. Anyone who has not already spoken to police is asked to call 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.