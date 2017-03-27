Listen Live

Bradford Man Loses Over Three Grand in Gift Cards to CRA Scam

Police Hope More Become Aware of Scam, So Fewer Fall For It

By News

A Bradford man is out $3,500 after trying to pay off what he thought was the tax man with gift cards. The so-called CRA scam is where they call pretending to be the Canada Revenue Agency demanding payment on a non-existent debt, and it got another one. He was told to buy iTunes gift cards and read off the codes over the phone to the alleged tax collector, losing around $3,500 in the process. The CRA would never call and threaten you, and certainly wouldn’t expect payment in the form of a gift card. Police are encouraging everyone to get talking about this scam so others don’t fall victim.

