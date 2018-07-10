Burn Bans Remain In Effect In Muskoka
Caution urged when burning in Simcoe County
The fire ban remains in effect for all of the District of Muskoka until further notice.
NO fires of any type are permitted. NO fires are permitted for cooking or warmth and NO fireworks are allowed.
For complete information on burning in your municipality please check with your local municipal office:
- Bracebridge 705-8258
- Georgian Bay 705-538-2765
- Gravenhurst 705-687-3412
- Huntsville 705-789-5201
- Lake of Bays 705-635-2272
- Muskoka Lakes 705-765-3156
The Township of Ramara has enacted a Fire Ban as well.
Be advised that there is a fire ban in effect for the Township of Ramara. #burnban #firesafety pic.twitter.com/y8IsIaU8jg
— Ramara Fire & Emerg (@RamaraEmergMgmt) July 9, 2018
In Simcoe County, Fire Danger Ratings range from moderate to high. No burn bans are in effect, but residents and businesses are urged to exercise caution if lighting a fire.
How The Fire Danger Rating Is Determined
The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. It uses factors such as the relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and wind speed in combination with the forest fuel type and loads to determine the risk of the forest to certain fire types. From this calculation, the Forest Fire Danger Rating is made in consultation with the Fire Chiefs of the six area municipalities and the Ministry of Natural Resources.