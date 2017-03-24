Listen Live

Car Trailer Stolen From Barrie Car Dealership

Compound broken into Sunday night

By News

Barrie Police are investigating the theft of a car trailer from Georgian Chevrolet on Caplan Avenue in the south end. Police are looking over surveillance video of two men accessing a secure compound at the dealership around 7:45 last Sunday night (March 19). A flatbed trailer was attached to a pick-up truck with Ontario plate M2905M. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1- Driver

  • Male, white
  • 6’0”, heavy build
  • Wearing a green jacket/sweater, blue jeans and running shoes.

Suspect #2 – Passenger

  • Male, white
  • Shaved – Brown hair
  • 5’10”, heavy build
  • Wearing a grey hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Suspect Vehicle

  • Green 4×4 2-door Chevrolet pickup truck – believed to be a 2010 or similar model.
  • Equipped with chrome window visors and truck bed tool box.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable J. Ford  at 705-725-7025, ext.2790, jford@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

