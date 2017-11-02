Carbon Monoxide Week Highlights Need For Alarms Near Your Bedrooms

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is here. It began in earnest yesterday, and runs until midpoint next week, which should give you plenty of time to get a carbon monoxide alarm if you haven’t already. After all, it’s the law…

That is Barrie Fire Service’s Jeff Weber, who went on to say installing a CO alarm is pretty easy. They can be battery powered, or even plugged into the wall. Either way, they have to be installed in a specific area of your home.

He adds carbon monoxide can come from a few sources in your house.

This weekend represents a perfect opportunity to double check the alarms you’ve already got in your house.