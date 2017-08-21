Charges Laid In Street Robberies In Alcona

An adult and several youths have been charged in an ongoing probe into street robberies in Alcona. South Simcoe Police say some victims were lured into wooded areas for drug transactions, then ro0bbed or assaulted. Charges include Robbery, Conspiracy To commit An Indictable Offence, Assault With A Weapon and more. One adult and several youths remain outstanding but are expected to be arrested in the next few days. Anyone who has been a victim of this group is urged to contact the South Simcoe Police Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit (CMEU)

at 705-436-2141 extension 1414, by email at michael.adams@southsimcoepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).