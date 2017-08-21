Listen Live

Charges Laid In Street Robberies In Alcona

South Simcoe Police say more arrests to come

By News

An adult and several youths have been charged in an ongoing probe into street robberies in Alcona. South Simcoe Police say some victims were lured into wooded areas for drug transactions, then ro0bbed or assaulted. Charges include Robbery, Conspiracy To commit An Indictable Offence, Assault With A Weapon and more. One adult and several youths remain outstanding but are expected to be arrested in the next few days. Anyone who has been a victim of this group is urged to contact the South Simcoe Police Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit (CMEU)
at 705-436-2141 extension 1414,  by email at michael.adams@southsimcoepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Related posts

‘Selfie’ With Duck Leads To Charges Against Barrie Man

Two Women Wanted In Distraction Theft In Barrie

Guy on Cellphone Vs. Sinkhole

No Injuries Following Gravenhurst Area Plane Crash

How Best To View The Eclipse?

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Stabbing In Wasaga Beach

Last Weekend for City of Barrie Lifeguards

Farm Fresh Food Fest Recognizing Thirteen Locals