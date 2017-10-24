City Council Approves Land-Use Changes For Barrie YMCA Land

Barrie City Council has given final zoning approval for three high-rise buildings where the Barrie YMCA currently sits. More than 900 units are planned for the site – all of them rentals, which will help with the shortage in the city. In addition, some of the units will be considered ‘affordable’ housing. Concerns have been raised about increased traffic and overflow parking in an already busy neighbourhood. Mayor Jeff Lehman is convinced those matters can be addressed as site plans are developed and reworked. The ‘Y’ is currently looking for a new home. Recent chatter suggested it would be interested in being a part of the concert hall/conference centre that’s being considered for land the former Barrie Collegiate sits on.