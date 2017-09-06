Collingwood Man Left Paralyzed After Workplace Mishap

Call for help from a Collingwood family. Chris Dopp says his stepson, Josh Noronha, was working at a trampoline centre in mid-August when he suffered a catastrophic injury…

Josh remains in intensive care at a Toronto hospital where he will spend the next couple of months then move to a rehab centre. It may be six months or more before he’s back home in Collingwood. In the meantime, the family home is being retrofitted, mobility equipment needs to be purchased, and there will be day-to-day living expenses (Josh’s employer did not carry insurance for this kind of event). A Go Fund Me account has been opened in Josh’s name. Dopp says any amount will be helpful, even just a message of hope will go a long way…

Dopp says Josh is down, but not out.