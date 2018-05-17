Collingwood OPP Cleared Of Broken Ankle Culpability

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared the OPP of wrongdoing after a Collingwood woman suffered a significant injury last month. The SIU says Collingwood OPP got the call from a concerned citizen about someone in distress at 6th and Walnut Streets around 10:00 on the night of April 10th, police tracked her down about a kilometer away a half hour later, walking down the street with an injured ankle. Police took her to the hospital where she doctors say she had a fracture. The SIU looked into it and say police did not contribute to that injury.