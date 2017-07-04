Collingwood Transitional Housing Program Gets Financial Boost

A fiscal shot in the arm for Home Horizon in Collingwood. The Transitional Housing program just received a $30,000 donation from the TD Bank. With the money, Home Horizon claims it will be able to provide expanded programs and a safe environment for local youth. “We are grateful to TD Bank Financial Group and the local Collingwood branch team who have been long-time supporters of Home Horizon,” said Garth Martin, Board Chairman of Home Horizon. “The opening of the Home Horizon Barbara Weider House enables us to significantly expand our program and tailor our services to better serve the needs of youth providing them with a safe and welcoming communal environment – something many of these youth have never had.”

Banner Photo, left to right: Mary Gibson Account Manager Small Business TD Canada Trust; Garth Martin Home Horizon; Susan Tuohy Branch Manager TD Canada Trust; Joan Schatz Home Horizon; Dawn Myers Home Horizon; Matt Baldry Manager Customer Sales and Service TD Canada Trust.