Coming up at Barrie City Hall

The hunt for a new sponsor begins at Barrie City Hall this Monday, as the naming rights on the Barrie Molson Centre are set to expire. One of the items on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting could have city staff begin looking for those interested in the south end arena’s naming rights after Molson Canada’s expire this December. Also at Council on Monday, officials will peruse some concepts for a redesigned City Hall, and review election signage guidelines ahead of next year’s vote.