Cure Courts To Raise Awareness Of Youth Mental Health

The suicide rate for youth is up; mental health awareness is at the fore. It’s been a call to arms for Barrie’s Shak Edwards who works and plays with youth. She’s organizing a basketball tournament at Georgian College to raise awareness, looking fo teams to take part and sponsors to help cover the costs and raise funds for youth mental wellness. She’s hoping to put 12 teams on the court in two age groupings – she teaches basketball to 12 and 13 year olds. The tournament will take place March 12. Shak shares more on the effort in our interview or follow the links below…

Facebook: CureCourts2017

Instagram: ti.shaksworld

Email: it.shaksworld@gmail.com

banner image: ShaksWorld via Instagram