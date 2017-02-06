Listen Live

Cure Courts To Raise Awareness Of Youth Mental Health

Looking for teams, sponsors

By News

The suicide rate for youth is up; mental health awareness is at the fore. It’s been a call to arms for Barrie’s Shak Edwards who works and plays with youth. She’s organizing a basketball tournament at Georgian College to raise awareness, looking fo teams to take part and sponsors to help cover the costs and raise funds for youth mental wellness. She’s hoping to put 12 teams on the court in two age groupings – she teaches basketball to 12 and 13 year olds. The tournament will take place March 12. Shak shares more on the effort in our interview or follow the links below…

Facebook: CureCourts2017

Instagram: ti.shaksworld

Email: it.shaksworld@gmail.com

banner image: ShaksWorld via Instagram

Related posts

MISSING: 72 Year Old Barrie Woman

Two Rescued From Lake Simcoe Snowmobile Incident

There’s Snow Place Like Downtown Barrie For Winterfest

Baby Food Recall

No Jackpot Winning Lotto Max Ticket Again This Week

UPDATE: Changes To Gas Tax Program Mean For Gradual Boon To Local Transit

Innisfil Front Door Kicked In, Nothing Reported Stolen

Control Panel Stolen, The Lift It Controls Was Left Behind

Newmarket Fire Officials Blame Barbeque For Garage Fire