Deceased Teen Found At Bradford Construction Site

Foul Play Not Suspected; Witnesses Sought

Police are asking for witnesses after the discovery of a teen’s body at a Bradford job site. Investigators were contacted by construction workers at a site off Miller Park Ave. around 7:30 this morning, after the body of a 17-year-old was found there, near an overturned forklift. While foul play is not suspected, police are asking anyone who say anything out of place in the Millar Park Avenue area, west of Melbourne Drive, on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, to contact them.

