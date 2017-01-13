Deputy Police Chief Retiring

Barrie Deputy Police Chief Bruce Carlson is calling it a day. He says he will retire August 31 after 35 years of service. He began his career in Barrie as an auxiliary officer in 1982, became a constable a year later and rose through he ranks to deputy chief in 2010. Chief Kimberley Greenwood remarked, “Deputy Carlson has had a distinguished career with the Barrie Police Service, is a man of great integrity and a leader in the policing industry, contributing greatly to the safety and security of our community”.