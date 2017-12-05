Does Spelling Matter Anymore?
Spelling bee organizers say yes
So, how’s your spelling? Or does it really matter anymore? Diane Fitzgerald, who organizes the regional spelling bee says it does…
Fitzgerald says spelling bees are a good way to keep on top of your spelling and enhance your vocabulary. Local spelling bee winner Jake Lance agrees. And like others, who tap their leg with a finger or pretend to write the word in the palm of their hand, he has a special technique of his own – air-typing…
Lots of time to practice for the next regional spelling bee in March. Listen below for more on what to expect on how to prepare…