Drug and Weapon Charges Laid After A Step In The Wrong Direction

This will teach you to look both ways before crossing the street. Barrie Police say a man stepped out into the path of an oncoming car around 6:00 Saturday night, near Dunlop and Mary. When officers tried to stop the guy and speak to him about it, they say he took off, trying to sneak out the side door of a nearby restaurant. Police caught up to him, and say not only was the 20-year-old man in possession of a loaded handgun, they claim he also had some cocaine and heroin with him. He’s been written up and will answer to charges in front of a judge.